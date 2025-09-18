Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle: Anime Juggernaut Storms Indian Box Office!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has unleashed a box office tsunami in India, raking in over Rs. 44.5 crore in just four days since its September 12, 2025, release. Distributed by Aniplex and PVR Inox, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is a Ufotable-animated masterpiece, directed by Haruo Sotozaki. This PVR INOX anime release has shattered records as the top-grossing non-Hollywood foreign film in India, outmuscling Bollywood giants like Baaghi 4 and Jaat. Adapting the manga’s climactic “Infinity Castle” arc, the film delivers a visual onslaught of Tanjiro Kamado and the Hashira battling Muzan’s demonic elite in a shifting, nightmarish fortress, earning raves as a “stunning sensory spectacle.” Not to mention soaring the box office collection in India and overseas.

The numbers have been off to a staggering start for Demon Slayer. Launching with a historic Rs. 13.25 crore on opening day- propelled by Rs. 18 crore in bookings across PVR, INOX and Cinepolis. The movie gradually gained quite a momentum. Saturday saw a 7% box office collection surge, and Sunday witnessed Rs. 14.5 crore, a 10% spike yielding a weekend haul of Rs. 41 crore net profit close to Rs. 50 crore gross profit. This anime movie is all set to cross the Rs. 50 crore mark soon, dwarfing the lifetime earnings of PVR INOX anime release and hits like Jujutsu Kaisen O and Suzume.

Its dominance stems from the massive demand, with theatres scheduling shows and round the clock screenings especially in cities like Mumbai and Delhi. Vishakhapatnam too has its hands full with maximum screens dedicated for anime fans all across the city’s multiplexes. Anime has been a rising trend in Vizag even before the screening of Jujutsu Kaisen: 0 and Suzume and has been attracting not just anime fans but also families and mainstream audiences. Hindi and English as well as Telugu dubs has expanded its reach from Japan to Vizag. Although a global hit, leading the U.S chats and earning amassing 69B yen in Japan. As 2025’s highest international weekend earner, Infinity Castle only proves anime’s rising clout in India.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has two more films on the horizon. This trilogy signals a new era for anime in India. So, fans, don’t miss this cinematic blaze – catch it on the big screens now!

