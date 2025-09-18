The team of GVMC corporators, which is on a study tour in North India, visited the Jaipur Nagar Nigam on 17 September.

According to a press note issued by the GVMC, the team, led by Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, toured the city and studied the projects like heritage conservation, solid and liquid waste management, public governance, and also reviewed the plans of the Smart City Project, conservation of ancient heritage buildings and sustainable urban development. The Mayor and the corporators examined the new methods being implemented.

Jaipur Nagar Nigam Mayor Sonam Gurjar warmly welcomed the group of corporators and explained to it the progress made in the development of Jaipur city. She was all praise for Visakhapatnam for achieving Swachh Survekshan awards. “It stands as a role model to other cities,” said the Jaipur Mayor. With its beauty, Visakhapatnam city attracts all, she said.

She presented a memento to GVMC Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao.

Later, Peela Srinivasa Rao and GVMC officials explained to the Jaipur Mayor the development activities in Visakhapatnam city, ongoing projects, sanitation management, revenue, public governance and other aspects, and presented a memento to her on behalf of the GVMC.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu