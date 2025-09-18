Light Dark
    Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnamYesterday78 Views

    VMRDA Children’s Arena to Resume Fun-Filled Kids’ Activities

    Children’s activities will resume at the VMRDA Children Arena in Visakhapatnam from 21 September, according to a joint statement issued by VMRDA Chairman M V  Pranav Gopal and Commissioner K S Viswanathan.

    The activities will be organised every Sunday in VMRDA Children’s Arena, in different categories. While admission is free, training will be provided by experienced trainers. All aspiring children are requested to utilise the opportunity.

    The activities include tips to get a grip on English, public speaking, orientation in music, drawing and painting, science related topics, story telling, art and craft, quiz, Artificial Intelligence coding, skills required for children in the 21st century, calligraphy, maths coaching, and a workshop on acting.

    In other news, the Chief Minister spoke at the Global Capability Centres Business Summit organised by ICC in Visakhapatnam on 17 September. He stated that the new GST reforms will be a game-changer, while highlighting other projects in progress. Read more about it here: GST reforms a game-changer, says CM

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

