Vizag news: GST reforms a game-changer, says CM

The GST reforms brought by the Centre are going to be a game-changer, according to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in the latest Vizag news.

Addressing the gathering at the Global Capability Centres Business Summit organised by ICC in Visakhapatnam on 17 September, he called upon industrialists to invest in the State, promising all support.

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a great asset to the country, Chandrababu Naidu said the nation would emerge as the third-largest economy by 2028 under the leadership of Modi. “Google’s data centre will be set up in Visakhapatnam next month, and the Bhogapuram International Airport will be operational from August 2026,” he said.

“We are establishing ports and airports in the PPP mode.” The Chief Minister also listed other projects which are in the pipeline.’

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others also spoke about the GST reforms, according to the latest Vizag news.

