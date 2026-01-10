Visakha Utsav to Be Held on a Grand Scale from Jan 24

Visakha Utsav will be celebrated from 24 January to 1 February in the three districts of Anakapalle (24 and 25 January), Visakhapatnam, and ASR (26 January to 1 February).

Announcing it at the DRC meeting held in Visakhapatnam on 9 January, District In-charge Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy directed the officials to make necessary arrangements to make the festival a grand success.

The In-Charge Minister said, “Visakhapatnam has already gained significant importance as a tourist destination, and it is everyone’s responsibility to conduct the festival with all grandeur.”

He advised the collectors of the three districts to coordinate with one another and make the festival a memorable one. He instructed that arrangements be made to conduct the celebrations in eight locations in Visakhapatnam.

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, who participated virtually in the meeting, gave suggestions on various aspects.

She said that steps would be taken to extend the celebrations to tourist spots in the Anakapalli district as well.

Visakhapatnam MP Sri Bharat suggested that meticulous arrangements be made to ensure that the public would not face any difficulty and precautions be taken to prevent traffic problems.

District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, chairpersons of corporations, other senior officials, and others participated in the meeting.

