Lighthouse Festival Begins with Grand Celebrations in Vizag

Aiming at promoting lighthouse tourism and coastal culture, the 3rd edition of the Lighthouse Festival was off to a splendid start at MGM Park in Visakhapatnam on the evening of 9 January.

Being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, the two-day event features cultural shows, exhibitions, and interactive sessions.

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, along with Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “This festival is a shot in the arm for lighthouse tourism. I am pleased to note that this Lighthouse Festival includes features like a mega carnival highlighting regional cultural performances, art and craft markets, and night illumination of lighthouses, among other things. This lends an interesting dimension to tourism because it promotes local coastal culture.”

Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Lighthouses are emerging as vibrant centres of tourism, culture, and local enterprise. The focus of the Narendra Modi Government is to actively involve coastal communities by empowering them to preserve, protect, and promote these iconic structures as living symbols of India’s maritime legacy. By developing lighthouses as tourism and festive hubs, we are creating a strong economic multiplier—generating jobs, supporting local businesses, and unlocking new opportunities for sustainable growth in coastal regions, in line with the visionary leadership of our dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The festival opened to an enthusiastic response, drawing over 3,500 visitors who engaged with cultural performances, exhibitions, and interactive zones, marking a vibrant and successful start to the celebrations.

A standout moment of the opening day was the presence of over 40 self-help group (SHG) stalls from across Andhra Pradesh, offering everything from handcrafted artifacts and indigenous products to the rich flavours of coastal cuisine—an inspiring showcase of community spirit and women-led entrepreneurship woven into the lighthouse tourism.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Members of Parliament Mathukumilli Sribharat and C. M. Ramesh, and others.

