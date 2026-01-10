Chiranjeevi Ticket Hike Approved for Mana Sankara Varaprasad

Mana Sankara Varaprasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanathara, has got the nod from the state government to increase the ticket rates for the first ten days.

The makers of the family entertainer have also got permission for the screening of a benefit show on the night of 11 January.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is being released on 12 January, promising a treat for the people during this Pongal season.

The premiere show ticket has been priced at Rs. 500 each. For the first ten days, moviegoers have to pay an extra fee of Rs. 100 on each ticket at single-screen theaters, while the hike is Rs. 150 on each ticket at multiplexes.

Hero Venkatesh will appear in a cameo role in the 157th movie of Chiranjeevi.

Anil Ravipudi, who delivered a big hit—Sankrantiki Vasthunnam—last year, is confident of repeating the magic this year too.

