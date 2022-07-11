This is one of those weeks when no big budget or superstar movies head to the theatres. But, on the other hand, there are a few movies in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam releasing this weekend in the theatres you should watch for. If you are over Thor fever, here is what is worth a watch this weekend.

List of movies releasing at the theatres this weekend that are worth a watch

#1 Hindi

Two content-heavy movies are heading for release at the theatres this weekend. Shabaash Mithu directed by Srijit Mukherji is a biographical sports drama of the former Test and ODI captain of the Indian Women’s National Cricket Team, Mithali Raj. Starring Tapsee Pannu in the titular role, this is a movie you must watch out for. HIT: The First Chase directed by Sailesh Kolanu is yet another interesting movie releasing this weekend at the theatres. Starring Sanya Malhotra and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles the suspense thriller has an interesting synopsis.

#2 Tamil

Always coming up with new and interesting content, Tamil movies are a delight to watch. My Dear Bootham directed by N Raghavan will be releasing this weekend. The comedy-drama stars Imman Annachi and Prabhu Deva in prominent roles. Watch the trailer for a peek into what’s in store this weekend. Iravin Nizhal written and directed Parthiban is yet another movie that looks like an interesting watch. Starring the director and Varalaxmi Sarthkumar in lead roles, the mystery thriller follows its protagonist through an excruciating path ridden with memories of an even more dark past that he must face. Nilai Marandhavan starring the famous couple Nazriya Nazim and Fahad Faasil is releasing at the theatres this weekend. Directed by Anwar Rasheed, this trance drama has caught our attention.

#3 Kannada

With a handful of Kannada movies releasing this weekend at the theatres, watch out for the movie Petromax directed by Vijaya Prasad. Starring Haripriya and Satish Ninasam in prominent roles, the comedy-drama has a promising trailer.

#4 Malayalam

Elaveezhapoonchira is a crime mystery thriller directed by Shahi Kabir. Starring Soubin Shahir, Sudhi Koppa, and Jude Anthony Joseph in prominent roles, trails along two police officers who receive information that a woman’s body parts are scattered all over Elaveezhapoonchira. Watch the movie at the theatre to know how they solve the mystery.

