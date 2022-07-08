What is a perfect monsoon weekend plan? Stay home, eat good food and watch amazing movies. We are here to help you find movies to watch this weekend. A handful of movies are releasing this weekend on OTT platforms to serve as the perfect dose of entertainment. Gather your friends and enjoy the Sunday!

Here are 5 movies releasing the second weekend of July on OTT platforms to watch.

Ante Sundaraniki

One of the most awaited OTT releases this week, Ante Sundaraaniki will be releasing digitally on 10 July. The Nani starrer received a good response from the family audiences and youth alike. Though it was reported as a box office failure at the end of its theatrical run, Ante Sundaraniki is definitely one of the finest romantic comedies. Nazriya Nazim, who appeared previously in movies which were dubbed into Telugu, reannounced herself to the Tollywood audience in a grand style. The role played by Nazriya touched many hearts and was a major asset to the movie. Especially, the chemistry between the lead pair was something that kept the viewers hooked to the screens in the theatres.

OTT platform: Netflix

Hurdang

Hurdang is a Hindi political drama directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and features Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Vijay Verma in key roles. The movie is set in the 1990s Allahbad and revolves around a college-going IAS aspirant. His life takes a turn when he decides to fight against the government’s announcement on caste-based reservations. Soon, his aim changes as he emerges as a student leader who conducts protests and wrecks havoc in the town. Hurdang is releasing on OTT this Sunday i.e. 10 July.

OTT platform: Netflix

Dear Friend

Directed by Vineeth Kumar, Dear Friend is a Malayalam movie starring Tovino Thomas and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The plot follows a group of friends living together in Bangalore whose lives are full of fun, joy, and thrill trying to establish a start-up. But the plot takes a turn when one of them suddenly disappears. Where did he go? What made him leave his friends? Find out the answers on 10 July.

OTT platform: Netflix

Jai Bhajrangi

Jai Bhajrangi, originally Bhajrangi 2 in Kannada, is a fantasy action drama starring Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role. The plot revolves around a drug cartel that ruthlessly captures people from villages to produce drugs from ayurvedic plants. Anji, whose people are taken away by the cartel as labour, revolts and finds support from a superior power.

OTT platform: Aha

Gultoo

Starring Naveen Shankar, Sonu Gowda, Avinash, and others in prominent roles, Gultoo is a Kannada cyber-thriller releasing in Telugu this week. The plot of this movie revolves around a small-time hacker who starts working at as a trainer at a computer institute post-college. He meets a girl and later his life takes twists and turns.

OTT platform: Aha

Which one of these movies releasing on OTT platforms the second weekend of July will you watch?