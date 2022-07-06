Netflix, the leading OTT platform, has never failed to entertain its subscribers. This international platform is home to some of the best movies and web series and a lot more were added to its long list in the month of June. From rom-com to horror, Netflix has quality content for all your moods. If you have a subscription to Netflix and failed to watch these, you must head out to the platform.

Here are the best Netflix releases in the month of June.

Movies

Don

The Tamil comedy movie directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi was aired last month after a good box office run. The movie tells the story of a college student who is in search of a purpose in life. He navigates through college life while facing the brunt of his strict father. The cast of the movie includes Sivakarthikeya, SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani and others in prominent roles.

Jana Gana Mana

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya, and others in pivotal roles, this Malayalam flick was directed by Dijo Jose Antony. This movie was initially released in the theatres on 28 April 2022 and did well at the box office. The plot revolves around the murder of a socially responsible college professor at a university, which invokes severe protests by students.

CBI 5 The Brain

This Malayalam movie shows how a political leader’s sudden death sets off a baffling case for the police. Ace detective Sethuraman Iyer takes it upon himself to unravel the mystery behind it. Directed by K Madhu, the cast includes Mammootty, Soubin Shahir, Jagathy Sreekumar and others in lead roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

After having a blockbuster box office run, the Hindi horror comedy was released on Netflix last month. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was directed by Anees Bazmee. Though the movie was named after the iconic horror flick starring Akshay Kumar, the 2022 release is not a continuation of the first part. The plot of this movie revolves around a haunted bungalow which is home to Manjulika, a feared ghost with a horrific past. What happens when the lead pair enters the bungalow? Will they succeed in getting rid of the ghost? Watch it on Netflix this weekend for some laughs and jump scares.

Anek

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, JD Chakravarthy, and Andrea Kevichusa in key roles, Anek is a Hindi political action-thriller directed by Anubhav Sinha. The plot of the movie is mainly based on the intense political situation in the North-Eastern part of the country. An undercover cop is sent to meet the rebel leader of the largest militant group in the region. Simultaneously, the movie also narrates the story of how an aspiring boxer from the same region faces discrimination at every step and beats all the odds to prove her mettle. The movie was initially released in the theatres on 27 May 2022 and received a good response from the critics for its hard-hitting plot and scenes.

Web Series

Man vs Bee

Starring Rowan Atkinson, famous for his role as Mr Bean, Man Vs Bee is a comedy series directed by David Kerr. The series stars Jing Lusi, Claudie Blakely, and Tom Basden in other roles. The plot of the series revolves around a housesitter, who is responsible for taking care of a huge mansion. When a bee interrupts him in everything he does, he has to hunt it down, which gives rise to huge troubles for him.

Ghost Doctor

A South Korean fantasy drama starring rain, Kim Bum, Uee, Son Na-eun, and others, Ghost Doctor is directed by Boo Seong-cheol. The series revolves around an arrogant and genius cardiothoracic surgeon. One day, in an unexpected way, his spirit takes over the body of Seung-tak, a fellow doctor at the same hospital. How the situation unfolds is shown in the series. Ghost Doctor was created by Hong-Ki-Sung.

Which one of these June Netflix releases is your best pick?