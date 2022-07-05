This week of July, a long list of web series will be releasing on various OTT platforms, adding more reasons to be excited about. From animated series to psychological thrillers and crime dramas, these web series are definitely here to win your hearts. Get ready for a binge and repay your subscriptions if you haven’t because you would not want to miss these.

Here is the list of 7 web series releasing this week of July to watch on OTT.

Modern Love Hyderabad

Set in the busy city of Hyderabad, this series features Nithya Menon, Aadi Pinnisetty, Ritu Varma, Suhasini, Revathi, Abhijeet, and others in important roles. Modern Love Hyderabad narrates the stories of six people from different walks of life with different perspectives on life. The plot weaves through their struggles, sorrows, smiles, love, and laughter. This anthological series consists of a total of 6 episodes and were directed by Venkatesh Maha, Devika Bahudhanam, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Uday Gurrala.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 8 July

Saas Bahu Achar Pvt Ltd

Saas Bahu Achar Pvt Ltd is an emotional tale of a mother who is on a mission to win her kids back from her ex-husband. In order to do so, she has to prove herself capable enough to afford their upbringing. Starring Amruta Subhash, Anup Soni, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, and Yamini Das in key roles, the web series is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. How Suman begins her entrepreneurial journey by selling homemade pickles to earn money forms the crux of the plot. Will she succeed in getting her kids back?

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 8 July

King of Stonks

Starring Thoman Schubert, Matthias Brandt, and Larissa Sirah Herds in lead roles, King of Stonks is a German drama directed by Jan Bonny and Isabell Suba. The web series encapsulates the journey of Felix Armand, a programmer at a top fintech company, CableCash AG, who aims to make it to the top. Felix has to fight the money laundering and other fraud allegations against the company in the midst of a major fall in the stock prices and is ready to go to any extent.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 6 July

The Gone Game S2

Starring Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Arjun Mathur in key roles, The Gone Game is a psychological thriller series directed by Nikhil Bhat. The first season was released in August 2020 and was set in the COVID-19 pandemic period. Season 2 opens with the shocking murder of a woman trying to prove that her husband, who is believed to be dead, is alive. Is Sohail really alive? Who is responsible for the death of Suhani?

OTT platform: Voot

Release date: 7 July

The Longest Night

The Longest Night is a Spanish crime suspense thriller starring Alberto Ammann, Luis Callejo, and others in key roles and was created by Xose Morais and Victor Sierra. Set in a psychiatric prison of Monte Baruca, the story unfolds around an attack by armed men to capture a serial killer housed inside. How the killer gets other prisoners on his team and fights the attackers off the entire night is shown in six episodes.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 8 July

Control Z Season 3

Control Z is a Mexican teenage thriller series starring Ana Valeria Becerril, Michael Ronda, Yankel Stevan, and others. Directed by Alejandro Lozano and Bernardo de la Rosa, the plot of this series revolves around how a hacker exposes the dark secrets of the students at the National School. An introvert takes up the task to find the hacker and put an end to all the chaos that unfolds.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 6 July

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse

Our favourite childhood cartoon character Mickey Mouse is back with the upcoming animated series. Prior to this series, The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse, and The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse were released in November and February respectively. A fourth series is also said to premiere later this year. If you are in search of some light-hearted comedy for a break from the routine, don’t miss out on this web series releasing this week in July.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 8 July

Which one of these web series releasing this week of July on OTT will you be watching?