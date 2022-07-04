Bringing more entertainment and excitement, the OTT platforms are ready with an interesting collection of movie releases this week of July. From an epic action thriller to an animated adventure flick, the week ahead looks very promising for movie lovers.

Check out the list of movie releases this week of July on OTT platforms.

Vikram

One of the most awaited OTT release this week, Vikram needs no introduction. The Kamal Hassan starrer surpassed numerous records and is one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of all time. And with the awe-striking performances by Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, the movie deserves all the hype that has been around it ever since its theatrical release. If you missed the theatrical experience, experience the Ulaga Nayagan in his element this week on OTT.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 8 July

Kunjeldho

Written and directed by Mathukkutty, Kunjeldho is a Malayalam rom-com releasing this week on OTT. The movie stars Asif Ali, Gopika Udayan, and Siddique in prominent roles. The plot of this movie revolves around the love story between two college students, Kunjeldho and Niveditha. How they win their families’ support forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 8 July

The Sea Beast

Directed by Chris Williams, The Sea Beast is an animated fantasy film voiced by Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, and others. The plot of this movie revolves around the hunt for a dangerous sea monster. A hunter is on the monster’s trail and his life takes a turn when a little girl joins the hunt.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 8 June

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

Starring Talia Ryder, Jordan Fisher, and Ayo Edebiri, this movie is directed by Micheal Lewen. The movie is based upon a novel by the same name written by Jennifer E Smith. The plot of this movie revolves around a couple who make a pact to split before the end of their high school. Will they really part ways? Will they question their decision to split? What happens next forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 6 July

Ranveer vs Wild

The most-awaited episode of Man vs Wild is set to premiere this week. Featuring Ranveer Singh and the famous Bear Grylls, they both set on an adventure in the Serbian wilderness to find a rare flower. Will they succeed?

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 8 July