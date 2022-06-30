With many new movies releasing in theatres, the ones that completed their theatrical runs are now heading to OTT platforms for digital premiers. A set of movies are ready for their OTT releases this weekend. So if you are planning a sleepover, we already have a plan prepared for you. Not just movies, a couple of web series releases are also lined up for the first weekend of July for the binge-watchers on OTT.

Scroll down to know the list of movies and web series releases on OTT platforms during the first weekend of July.

Virata Parvam

Virata Parvam stars Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Rana plays the role of a Naxal leader Ravanna. The director, Udugula Venu, has previously worked for Needhi Naadhi Oke Katha starring Sree Vishnu. Virata Parvam is set during the Naxalite movement in Telangana during the 1990s. The plot revolves around Vennela, played by Sai Pallavi, whose admiration for Ravanna’s writings turns into a love interest. How she goes on a search to find him and what happens when they finally meet is the crux of the plot. The movie received a mixed response from the audience when it was released in the theatres.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 1 July

Samrat Prithviraj

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj is a Hindi historical action-drama starring Akshay Kumar. The movie is based on a poem named Prithviraj Raso which narrates the life of the Chahamana king Prithviraj Chauhan. This movie features Manushi Chillar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, and other prominent actors in key roles. Critics rated the movie as an average affair and only 50% of the budget was recovered as per reports during its theatrical run.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 1 July

Keedam

Keedam is a Malayalam suspense thriller directed by Rahul Riji Nair. The plot of the movie revolves around a cyber security expert, whose life takes an unexpected turn of events after she falls prey to cyber-stalking. How she tackles the situation and saves herself keeps the audience hooked to the screens. The movie has received a food critical acclaim for the gripping storyline. Rajisha Vijayam plays the lead character while Sreenivas, Vijay Babu, and others play key roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 1 July

Operation Romeo

Operation Romeo is a Hindi romantic thriller directed by Shashant Shah and stars Sidhant Gupta, Vedika Pinto, Bhumika Chawla, and Sharad Kelkar in prominent roles. The movie is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Ishq Not a Love Story. The plot revolves around a couple and how their fate changes when one day, they encounter two strangers posing as police officers. When the protagonist decides to take revenge for being harassed by the fake police, their lives take a turn.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 3 July

Major

Major was a huge box office success which also received a unanimous hit talk from audiences across the country. Adivi Sesh, who played the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, was lauded for his terrific performance. The movie narrates the life story of the braveheart who sacrificed his life for the country during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma, and Saiee Manjrekar played prominent roles in Major.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 3 July

Anya’s Tutorial

Anya’s Tutorial is an upcoming Telugu web series directed by Pallavi Gangireddy and written by Sowmya Sharma. The horror-thriller series stars Regina Cassandra and Nivedhithaa Sathish in lead roles. The plot of the series revolves around a young girl who runs an Instagram handle by the name of Anya’s Tutorial. She suddenly starts sensing a paranormal presence around her and tries to prove it to her followers through Instagram live sessions and draws the attention of thousands. Is she possessed? How is it connected to her childhood? Find out this weekend.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 1 July

Stranger Things S4 V2

Earlier this month, the first volume, which contained seven episodes, of season four was released. The show writers confirmed that the second volume will see the deaths of some of the prominent characters leaving the fans curious.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 1 July

Let us know which one of these movies and web series releases on OTT platforms in July first week are you most excited about.