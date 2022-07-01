Vizag Port, which is one of the major ports in the country, has achieved yet another milestone in the marine export domain. As per the recently released reports, the port on the east coast emerged as the top contributor to the seafood exports from the country, with a share of 26.5% in the 2021-22 fiscal. A whopping 13,69 lakh metric tonnes of seafood worth Rs 57,587 crores were exported from the country, marking an all-time high.

The state of Andhra Pradesh contributed to 23.6% of the country’s marine exports, thereby earning Rs 20,019 crores. In comparison to the last fiscal, Vizag Port has upped its seafood export by 11.87% with a tonnage of 2.41 lakh metric tonnes. Last year, the port earned Rs 12,330 crores while the earnings this year have tallied to Rs 15,270 crores.

The last fiscal also witnessed seafood export of 460 MT through airways from Vizag, generating a revenue of Rs 27.14 additional revenue. A total of 7.28 lakh MT of frozen shrimp was exported from the country, out of which the Vizag Port accounted for 33% i.e. 2.45 lakh MT. The shrimp export generated a revenue of 2.7 billion dollars for the Vizag Port.

The Kakinada and Krishnapatnam ports stood as second and third highest seafood contributors from AP. While the US stands as the top seafood importer from India, China stood second.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more city updates.