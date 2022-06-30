The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (VMRDA), on Wednesday, set in motion a new open auditorium at Samatha Nagar, Gajuwaka. District Collector A Mallikarjuna and Gajuwaka MLA T Nagireddy along with VMRDA Chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala inaugurated the public property.

The new open auditorium in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, is said to be constructed by the VMRDA with a budget of ₹2.25 crores in an area of 1.56 acres. Speaking on the occasion, the VMRDA Chairperson said that the role of the people of Vizag has been crucial in the process of the development of the city. Encouraging further such developments. The official also said that appropriate steps will be taken to enhance the greenery within the premises, and the maintenance of the same was entrusted to the colony welfare associations.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna appreciated the efforts of VMRDA and hoped that this open auditorium will be useful for the residents to conduct birthdays, marriages, and other functions. He also urged the residents to keep the surroundings clean.

MLA Nagireddy said in an effort to develop the constituency on all fronts, this new auditorium will be helpful for the people of that area. MLC V Kalyani along with many other party members took part in the inaugurations.

