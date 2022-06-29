The pleasant weather has been setting in slowly as the monsoon season began in Vizag. Cooler temperatures and the smell of the rain awaken those inner cravings every evening, making all resort to food delivery apps to quickly order something. But have you ever tried these 7 food stalls in Vizag that are just perfect for this monsoon season? Just get on your two-wheeler and head to these places to enjoy the best food along with this beautiful weather.

Here are 7 food stalls in Vizag that are perfect for the monsoon

#1 Vizag’s Dum Tea

Definitely, the first thing that comes to everyone’s mind while the weather is gloomy is some hot chai. Better than having one round the corner in your regular adda is having the dum tea at this stall located beside AS Raja Grounds in MVP Colony. One of a kind in taste and looks, it makes the perfect choice on any gloomy day, even better when it is drizzling.

#2 Bean Board, Ramanaidu Studios

If you are wondering why we are suggesting a coffee shop, read on. For all those who do not like caffeine in any format, this café atop a hill offers the best view of the city along with the best hot chocolate. The ride to the top of the hill on a gloomy day could be the perfect way to enjoy this monsoon season in Vizag. With many more options to choose from the open seating area will be your new favourite hangout place.

#3 Mr Samosa

Located near the famous YMCA on the RK Beach Road, this food truck serves unique samosas for you to relish in this monsoon season. From panner samosas to chicken samosas, this hot snack is best paired with some nice tea. Enjoy the view of the ocean as you sit on the benches carefully placed on the beach sand.

#4 Jaipur Sweet Stall

Located in Allipuram, this small cosy shop is best known for its mouthwatering jalebis. What could get better than watching some freshly made jalebis dipped in sugar syrup in front of you? Best had when it’s raining, the taste gets better trust us!

#5 Bismillah Noodles

Vizagites’ favourite street food, noodles is found in every roadside stall in the city. But if you want to have the best one, visit the Bismillah Noodles located in Maharani Peta near the Collectorate. With both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options on the menu, there is something for everyone. Be sure to reach the place early in the evenings as they get sold out quick.

#6 Early Morning Tiffins, MVP Colony

MVP Colony is known for its food stalls morning and evening. With the best idli, vada and onion dosa, these street food stalls are sure to become your go-to for morning breakfasts. Head to the food street after a good early morning walk to energise yourself for the rest of the day.

#7 Chowdary Mess

For all those who like to go the “naatu” way, the Chowdary Mess is a place you must visit this monsoon season. The underrated combination of spicy food and rain deserves a mention. Try their range of famous seafood starters and you will not be disappointed.

