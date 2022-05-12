Vizagites can be regarded as born foodies. Apart from the infamous seafood dishes and Andhra meals, street foods served in Vizag are one thing you cannot miss when you visit. The RK Beach Road, especially, will be brimming with stalls every evening. If you wish to explore the city like a local, visit places that sum up the essence of this beach town, rent yourself a two-wheeler and explore these street food places in Vizag.

Here is a list of 7 street foods you cannot miss during your visit to Vizag.

#1 Kailash Pav Bhaji

When we say street food, pav bhaji deserves a mention. Just like many other cities, Vizag too, has a famous spot for this mouthwatering evening snack. Kailash Pav Bhaji is located on the famous RK Beach Road. A spot not to miss, this street food cart stands near the Spencers supermarket. If you cannot spot it, just ask a local to guide you. This small shop is generally crowded on any given day, make sure to get there before they are sold out. The cart is open only in the evenings.

#2 Bismilla Noodles

Chinese cuisine is everyone’s favourite in our country. Especially, the ones made on the side of a street in a wok flaming with spices and sauces. Imagining it? The people of Vizag have the same fetish too. This Indianised version of noodles is the most famous at a street food point named Bismilla Noodles. Located near Zilla Parishad, this place has many dishes you must try.

#3 LIC Punugulu

Locally tagged with its location, this Andhra dish has stolen the hearts of many. A snack which also doubles breakfast for many in the city is a crispy dish served with two varieties of chutney. Many street carts near the LIC building in the RTC Complex serve this mouthwatering dish along with Mirchi bajjis and jaggery dipped Jalebis. If you are in town and looking for the tastiest local snack, this is the place to be.

#4 Chicken 555- RK Beach Road

A dish which has been loved dearly by the locals for many years now gave the name to this street cart located at the RK Beach Road. 555 is a crispy chicken dish coated in batter and garnished with curry leaves and spices. Hard to explain, but it is a dish you might get addicted to. Enjoy a serene view of the ocean and relish the mouthwatering street food this cart offers.

#5 Panipuri- Gothisons MVP Colony

Every street has a panipuri/golgappa stall and one of them we all love and swear by. But have you tried panipuri near Gothisons in MVP Colony? You might change your mind. One of the best in town, this panipuri stall is the one we swear by. If you are a golgappa fan visiting the city, check this place out.

#6 Nethi Bobbatlu- MVP Colony

Yet another native dish of Vizag, it is locally called Vedi Vedi Nethi Bobbatlu (hot hot ghee infused flattened sweet bread). A sweet which is an integral part of festivities is also enjoyed as an evening snack. The delicious sweet is famous at a stall with the same name in MVP Colony. Be sure to pack some for your family when you visit this place.

#7 Maggie- Rushikonda

You might be wondering why is Maggie listed here. The so-called two-minute snack is one of the most loved dishes among the locals in Rushikonda, Vizag. A stall which introduced Maggie to cater to students of a nearby college became a staple very quickly. With a variety of flavours available, the view of the ocean is an added advantage. Take a drive by the ocean to Rushikonda beach and enjoy your favourite flavour of Maggie.

Let us know in the comments below which is that street food in Vizag one dish that caught your attention.