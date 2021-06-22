While Andhra is known for its unique flair to its foods veg and nonveg restaurants are always on the lookout for fellow Vizagites and friendly trespassers. With everything opening up in and around Vizag, moving to offices, colleges and schools seem inevitable. While every day need not be a Sunday to have the best of the foods an economical veg meal is the best fit-all plan. While a Vegetarian meal will always come in handy, here are the 6 best places where you can find Veg meals in Vizag.

#1 Nellore Mess

Been for a very long time, almost 20 years, Nellore mess is one of the best places to offer meals platter served with all varieties of curries, rasam, sambar, curd, and sweet and is amongst the best Veg meals in Vizag. Prepared in Nellore style, the thali is served on a banana leaf sitting in an environment like you are in a wedding feast. The best at Nellore mess is the podi’s of Nellore style.

Location: Daba gardens.

#2 Ramaiah’s Mess:

If someone wants to taste the authentic meal of Vizag, visit Ramaiah’s Mess beside Hirawats, Dabagadens. The staff here are dedicated to serving every customer with a smile, they do not miss any customer who calls them during their lunch making them one of the best places to have Vegetarian meals in Vizag. As you get settled, they serve with a juice depending on the season and then with a wide range of thali. Must taste is Ulavacharu with Fresh cream.

Location: Daba gardens.

#3 Sai Ram Parlour

One of the oldest and quite famous restaurants at Diamond Park junction is Sai Ram Parlour which is always flooded with people. Many office-going people, students, and workers visit this place like a daily ritual getting a meal at a very reasonable price. Served hot meals, they have the best sambar rice and the best vegetarian meals in Vizag. Veg biryani with aloo curry is also one of the must-have foods at Sai Ram Parlour.

Location: Diamond Park Junction.

#4 Subbayya Gari Hotel

This hotel is known for its love and affection for its customers. Having a veggie meal at Subbayya Gari Hotel reminds you of the pampering made by your mom while serving you lunch, making you eat everything served on the plate. It is known for its Butta Bhojanam. Served in a banana leaf, majjiga pulusu, rasam, podi, pickles are the must taste. It is a must to finish your meal with thick curd.

Location: Diamond Park.

#5 Maa Nethi Vindu

As the name itself says, a meal at Nethi Vindu is what everyone loves, serving everything added with a ghee flavor. Served special and full meals, Podi’s, and curries must try with ghee. The Bisi Bele Bath here is not to be missed.

Location: Ram Nagar.

#6 Venkatadri Vantillu

If you’re looking for a proper Andhra veg meal, then, you need not look beyond Venkatadri Vantillu. This restaurant in the buzzing neighbourhoods of Siripuram is where you find a large variety of delicious dosas, biryanis and even meals if that’s what you feel like eating.

Location: Opp. AU Campus, Siripuram.