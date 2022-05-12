On Thursday, a tragic incident took place at Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam, in which a bride collapsed to death minutes before tying the knot. The untimely demise of the bride has shaken the family members of both sides. Despite rushing the girl to a nearby hospital within a short period, the bride’s life could not be saved. The deceased bride, Sai Srujana, belonged to Hyderabad and had arrived in Vizag yesterday night. Her marriage was fixed with a resident of Vizag, named Sivaji.

As per the sources, the bride collapsed while performing a ritual. Initially, it was believed that the girl fell unconscious and the family members present there tried to bring her back to consciousness. As the bride did not respond to any emergency treatments, she was taken to a nearby hospital. Upon several attempts by the doctors, it was found that she lost her life the moment she collapsed at the wedding venue.

The family members were left in a state of shock as the celebration turned into a tragedy. Some of them have claimed the reason behind the death to be stress and tiredness due to the marriage preparations in the last two days. A further investigation, regarding the death of the bride in Madhurawada, by the Visakhapatnam Police and medical officials is on its course.

