The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered an interim stay on construction activities at the Rushikonda hills tourism project in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, while also forming a committee to look into the matter.

The principal bench constituted a joint committee which has been asked to ensure the environmental viability of the tourism project at the Rushikonda Hills. Despite having received the clearance back in the day, based on the petition filed by YSR Congress MP K Raghurama Krisham Raju, the NGT has passed the orders.

The Minister has alleged that the construction work of the new tourism project is being carried out in violation of environmental norms. He added that the area is environmentally sensitive and alleged that the master plan notified by the Urban Development Department was violated.

The NGT has now formed a joint committee of the National Coastal Zone Management Authority, National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management and AP Coastal Zone Management Authority, who will be the nodal agency for coordination. The bench stated that the area is said to be under CRZ-II (coastal regulation zone category II) according to the mapping done by Anna University. But, it is required to verify whether the said category is in accordance with Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP). The bench also requested the committee to ascertain whether such a project is viable in regards to the eco sensitiveness of the hill.

NGT ordered, “No further construction may be undertaken till the next date of hearing.” The committee has been given a month’s time, within which a detailed report needs to be submitted.

The state government had demolished the Haritha Beach Resorts on the Rushikonda Hills, Visakhapatnam which was constructed in 2006 and started building this new resort on 9.8 acres of land in

