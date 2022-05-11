On 11 May 2022, a tragic incident was reported at the Malkapuram area in Visakhapatnam in which a man committed suicide hours before marriage. The deceased person was identified as P Dinesh (28), a resident of Jai Andhra Colony in Malkapuram. As per the police reports, the man hung himself from a ceiling fan and ended his life on Wednesday morning. Dinesh was a contract supervisor at HPCL until he quit the job recently due to personal reasons.

He was supposed to the knot with a resident of Vepagunta on Wednesday night. It was said that he had shared his concern over affording a family several times with his friends from the day his marriage was fixed. On the contrary, his parents have stated that their son initially seemed happy with the idea of getting married. Some of the sources have claimed that Dinesh had left his home three days ago, leaving a note for his parents. Eventually, he was brought back home after the family members managed to convince him to get married.

The body of the deceased person was shifted to KGH for post-mortem. As of now, the reason behind Dinesh’s harsh decision to end his life seems unclear. The Visakhapatnam Police have initiated an investigation into this suicide case.

