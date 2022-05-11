Thinking of the weekend on a Wednesday like us? Don’t worry we won’t judge you. If you have been hunting to make some exciting plans for the upcoming weekend in Vizag, here is a list of things you could consider. From adventure to food, we have something for everyone.

Here is a list of 6 things you could do in Vizag this weekend

#1 Attend the Hi-life wedding exhibition

Hi-Life, a famous exhibition platform, is back in Vizag with yet another interesting exhibit of clothes, shoes, jewellery, and much more for this wedding season. Soon to be brides, bridesmaids, and just anyone who wants to buy designer clothes and jewellery this exhibition is the perfect place. Happening this weekend the two-day event will take place at Novotel on RK Beach road.

Date: 13,14 & 15 April 2022

#2 Dance to the groves of DJ Acid

Saturdays are for some good food, a good drink, and good music. And this is exactly what is happening at Iron Hill Vizag. DJ Acid will be playing his magic on the disc. Plan a night with friends and dance your heart away.

Date: 14 April 2022

#3 Catch the fans show of Sarkaru Vaari Paata at Sangam Sarat

Mahesh Babu is back after a gap of two years with his new movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. There is nothing better than being able to watch it on the first day at the iconic theatre of Vizag, Sangam Sarat. The vibe will look no less than like a festival, with fans showing all their love for the actor. We are sure the first day tickets are sold out, try to get the next earliest show.

Date: 12 & 13 April 2022

#4 Enjoy a Sunday brunch at Radisson Blu

Located by the shoreline, this picturesque resort has a long Sunday brunch menu you do not want to miss. The new star property in town is located in Rushikonda also giving you a chance for a scenic drive by the beach. The perfect way to start a lazy and relaxing Sunday.

Date: 15 April 2022

#5 Surfing at Rushikonda Beach

Given the fact that we are currently facing a cyclone, surfing might not have crossed your mind. According to the weather reports, the cyclone is said to pass tomorrow. If that is the case, and surfing is permitted by the officials, there is nothing better you could be doing this weekend. Early mornings every weekend you can find a bunch of surfers doing their things gracefully on the waters of Rushikonda Beach. If you want to get adventurous, do check it out.

Date: 14 & 15 April 2022

#6 Take a cycle ride to Bheemili

One of the most scenic routes in Vizag, the road sits right beside the ocean. Gather a group of friends and get on an expedition like never before. A sport loved by the locals, cycling could be your way to escape reality for a day. On the other hand, you could also explore the beautiful sites at Bheemili, the former port of the Dutch and British. The ride is approximately 27km from VMRDA Park in Vizag.

Date: 14 & 15 April 2022

Let us know which of these activities interest you in the comments below.