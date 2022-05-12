Since a bunch of web series are releasing this week of May, we have decided to list them to make things easier for you. Premiering on various OTT platforms, these web series are sure to keep you occupied in your free time. Renew your OTT subscriptions if you haven’t because you wouldn’t want to miss these web series.

Here is the list of web series releasing this May on OTT platforms.

Modern Love Mumbai

Starring Fatima Sana Sheik, Naseeruddin Shah, Pratik Gandhi, and others in pivotal roles, Modern Love Mumbai encapsulates six different stories of love, family, friendship, and marriage. This rom-com web series is based on the American anthology series Modern Love. The series consists of 6 episodes, each directed by a different director. Raat Rani, Baai, Mumbai Dragon, My Beautiful Wrinkles, I Love Thane, and Cutting Chai are the names of the episodes.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime India

Premiering on: 13 May 2022

Aadha Ishq

Aadha Ishq is the story of a mother and daughter who accidentally fall in love with the same man. The series consists of 9 episodes and was directed by Nandita Mehra. Starring Aamna Sharif, Pratibha Ranta, and Gaurav Arora in pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Voot

Premiering on: 12 May 2022

The Time Traveller’s Wife

The Time Traveller’s Wife is a sci-fi romantic drama based on a novel of the same name authored by Audrey Niffenegger. Starring the Game of Thrones fame Rose Leslie and Theo James in the lead roles, the series is based on the marriage of the two leads, which gets complicated due to time travel. This sci-fi series is directed by David Nutter.

OTT platform: HBO

Premiering on: 15 May 2022

42 Days of Darkness

The plot of 42 Days of Darkness is based on a real-life incident which took place in 2010. Directed by Gaspar Antilla and Claudia Huaiquimilla, the series stars Claudia Di Girolamo, Pablo Macaya, Daniel Alcaino, and others in crucial roles. The plot revolves around the sudden missing of a lady, which leads her sister to initiate a search. 42 Days of Darkness is one of the most spine-chilling web series in recent times. It consists of 6 episodes, each spanning 45-50 minutes.

OTT platform: Netflix

Premiering on: 11 May 2022

Who Killed Sara? S3

The 3rd season of the Mexican mystery thriller, Who Killed Sara, is premiering this month. Starring Manolo Cardona, Gines Garcia Millan, and others in prominent roles, this series is directed by David Ruiz and Bernardo de le Rosa. The plot of this series revolves around a man who seeks revenge for his sister’s death.

OTT platform: Netflix

Premiering on: 18 May 2022

Let us know which one of these web series releasing on OTTs this May have you added to the list.