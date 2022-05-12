Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata comes as a mass commercial movie which has received mixed responses from the audience. This summer has been big for the Tollywood Box Office with all big-budget movies releasing continuously. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram and stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. The music is composed by S. Thaman, and produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta. Here is an honest review of the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Story:

Mahesh Babu who is called Mahesh in the movie runs a loan recovery business in Miami, USA. His character is defined by money, due to his childhood experience. As a kid, Mahesh loses both his parents who hang themselves to death as they cannot afford to repay their bank loans. Mahesh who grows up in an orphanage is suddenly shown to be a successful businessman in the USA.

A person who does not fail to recover every penny lent, is weakened by a girl Kalavathi (Keerthy Suresh). Kalavathi is portrayed as a spoilt brat who cares for nothing but gambling. Though the movie doesn’t define it as an addiction, the female character is show to be taking loans to play poker. She puts on a fake character of an innocent girl to impress Mahesh. Mahesh who loves her traditional look and sincerity towards life is impressed and lends money without any documentation.

Things go wrong and Mahesh finds out the actual character of Kalavathi, he confronts the girl and demands his money. The stubborn girl involves her father and the entire plot of the movie changes from here.

The story takes multiple turns and gives out a message of how rich people in the country are defaulting banks and ultimately burdening middle-class people.

Plus Points:

Mahesh Babu’s acting, dialogue delivery and comedy timing are what keep the movie tight. The songs of the movie are fairly peppy, with the song Kalavathi sang by Sid Sriram hitting it off the park. Mahesh Babu and his looks in the movie are a delight to the fans. Cinematography by R. Madhi requires a special mention, especially with the fight scenes. The message delivered by the director in the movie was very timely and to the point. The interval twist Mahesh delivered to the media was gripping. Mahesh Babu’s dance sequence in the song Ma Ma Mahesha is very impressive in comparison to previous movies.

Minus points:

Lack of characterisation, as there was no connection between how Mahesh an orphan became a successful businessman in Miami, USA. Better background music by Thaman could have added to the character. The lack of a strong villain character in the script made the movie a one-man show. The director seems to have taken extreme cinematic liberty as many scenes do not add up. For example, the total amount lent to Kalavathi is $35,000, but Mahesh keeps insisting on recovering $10,000. Despite being a commercial movie, it was a put off to see Kalavati being objectified. Despite a strong emotional past, the director seems to be very confused between commercial script and message-oriented script, as the emotions just don’t add up.

Overall, the movie is a feast for the fans while the common audience would call it a one time watch.

Yo! Rating: 3/5

Let us know in the comments below your review of the movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.