Cult movies are hugely celebrated by the masses. These were the same movies that tanked at the box offices. Due to some reasons, these movies weren’t able to attract the masses into the theaters. Most of the movies that had a bad response initially, grew on the audience with the passing time. Years later only one question remained unanswered, Why did the flop at the box office? The rising popularity of content on OTT platforms thankfully has helped content to reach a larger audience. Reaching a larger audience in a cost-effective and easily accessible way. Within a few clicks, a good movie is available at the comfort of your home. We list out 8 such cult films in Hindi and Telugu that flopped at the box office, only later to be celebrated because of their coming of age and effective storyline.

Li s t of 8 Telugu and Hindi films that tanked at the box office but later gained cult status:

#1 Orange

Orange was a 2010 movie starring Ram Charan and Genelia in the lead roles. The rom-com drama directed by Bhaskar, during its release, had very average reviews along with a poor performance at the box office. However, the music was highly acclaimed. It was only after a few years that people started to realize the relevance of the story. The name for the movie was given because Orange fruit plays a rather important role in it.

Where To Watch- YouTube

#2 Khaleja

Khaleja was a 2010 movie starring Mahesh Babu and Anushka Shetty. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie narrated a story of a common man, who lands in a poverty-stricken village only to find his life turn upside down. The music of the movie by Mani Sharma gives it a powerful upbeat.

Where To Watch- Disney+Hotstar

#3 1: Nenuokkadine

The list of Telugu cult films is incomplete without this gem. 1: Nenuokkadine, was a 2014 action thriller movie. It starred Mahesh Babu and Kirti Sanon in the lead roles. The movie dealt with a famous rockstar who’s on the run to avenge the murder of his parents. But he deals with schizophrenia. The rather engaging plot failed to please the audience at its initial release. Devi Sri Prasad’s powerful music adds the masala that the movie needed. Fun Fact- Naveen Polishetty also starred in the movie in a side role.

Where To Watch- YouTube

#4 Dil Se

Mani Ratnam’s 1998 gem Dil Se, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manish Koirala, as Preeti Zinta made her debut in a side appearance. Written by Mani Ratnam and Tigmanshu Dhulia, the movie was considered to be parallel cinema aka different from the mainstream. The movie was also screened at different International Film Festivals, where it received several praises.

Where To Watch- Netflix

#5 Tamasha

Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha performed average at the box office and received bad reviews from the critics. The movie followed a nonlinear screenplay that was not mainstream in 2015. 5 Years later the movie is highly appreciated by the audience. It took time for the movie to grow and portray what it actually wanted to.

Where To Watch- Netflix

#6 Arya 2

Sukumar’s sequel to the successful Arya, starring Allu Arjun and Kajal Agarwal failed to impress at the box office. Initially released in 2009, Devi Sri Prasad’s songs from the movie are still a hit among the masses. The movie later came to be known for its quirky storyline.

Where To Watch- Voot

#7 Andaz Apna Apna

The 1994 multi-starer movie was a flop, it was only until it released on the television screen, that it got fame. The romantic comedy movie starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karishma Kapoor as the leads. Some hilarious scenes from the movie, still serve as hilarious memes.

Where To Watch- Netflix

#8 Hey Ram

When it comes to the Hindi cult films, Hey Ram takes the cake. Written-directed and starred by legendary Kamal Hassan, Hey Ram was an alternate historic drama. The movie also starred Rani Mukherjee and Shah Rukh Khan in the leads. The movie was screened at the International Film Festival of India and was nominated as the official selection to enter the Oscars 2000.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video