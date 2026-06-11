If you’re looking for action, you’ve come to the right place! Since this is a popular genre, there are many variations of this. For those who love some comedy with the action can head here! Still here? Then you are on the search for some good action thriller movies! The main goal of a thriller is simple: it should build anticipation and excite you. So, if you love watching high-intensity and adrenaline-pumping movies, watch these best action thriller movies on Netflix & Amazon Prime Video!

Best action thriller movies to stream on Amazon Prime and Netflix!

1. Apex (Netflix)

This survival action thriller movie tells the tale of a rock climber and kayaker, Sasha, who pushes her limits on a solo adventure in the Australian wild, and finds herself competing for survival against a deadly predator.

2. The Silence of the Lambs [1991] (Amazon Prime Video)

Clarice Starling is a talented young FBI cadet who seeks the help of an incarcerated and manipulative cannibal killer, Hannibal Lecter, to catch another serial killer called the Buffalo Bill, who skins his victims.

3. The Occupant (Netflix)

This action thriller movie revolves around Javier Muñoz, once a big-shot advertising executive who is now unemployed. He is forced to move away from his luxury home into a rental unit with his wife and son. But he is attached to the rich lifestyle, so he uses the spare keys to trespass into his previous home and finds photos of the new occupants.

He decides to do anything to get his home back, and it should scare anyone in his way.

4. Edge of Tomorrow (Amazon Prime Video)

A live-action adaptation of Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s All You Need Is Kill, Major William Cage is stuck in a recurring time loop where he must train with a warrior, Rita Vrataski, to save Earth from an alien species invasion.

5. Exterritorial (Netflix)

Sara is a former Special Forces soldier who served in Afghanistan until 2017. She visits the US Consulate in Frankfurt to apply for a work visa. Sara momentarily leaves her son, Josh, in a playroom while she fills in some paperwork. When she returns, her son is gone. Sara asks for help from the officers, but they claim that they have not seen a boy enter with her.

Who is lying and what is the truth? Watch to find out more!

6. Woman of the Hour (Amazon Prime Video, Netflix)

Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut is inspired by the true story of Rodney Alcala, a contestant on an episode of the television show The Dating Game in 1978, whose real identity was something sinister.

These action thriller movies will have you on the edge of your seat with their mind-blowing plotlines, heart-racing, and intense filmography. So, what are you waiting for? Watch these interesting action thriller movies now!

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