This week, Amazon Prime Video is set to dazzle viewers with an enticing lineup of new movies and web series released on the platform. In this article, we’ll take you on a tour of the ten new releases that will keep you glued to your screens, eager to explore the stories, characters, and worlds that await you. Whether you’re a cinephile or a binge-watcher, there’s undoubtedly something to pique your interest among this week’s offerings on Amazon Prime Video.

Here are the movies and web series released this week on Amazon Prime Video.

The Other Zoey

The Other Zoey is a charming romantic comedy directed by Sara Zandieh. Starring Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey, Archie Renaux, Heather Graham, Andie MacDowell, Patrick Fabian, Jorge López, Amalia Yoo, Mallori Johnson, and Maggie Thurmon, the film follows Zoey Miller, a brilliant computer science student unenthralled by romance. However, her world takes a delightful twist when Zack, the school’s soccer sensation, suffers amnesia and confuses Zoey for his girlfriend, sparking an unexpected romantic adventure.

Release Date: 20 October 2023

Sayen: Desert Road

Sayen: Desert Road is a gripping Spanish action thriller directed by Alexander Witt. Sayen, a fugitive pursued nationwide, ventures into the Atacama Desert on a quest for justice against Actaeon, a multinational entity accountable for her family’s tragic demise and environmental devastation in Chile. Along the way, she forges alliances with newfound comrades, united in their mission to bring down Acteon and its director, Máximo Torres.

Release Date: 20 October 2023

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, a thrilling sci-fi action adventure directed by Steven Caple Jr., stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Liza Koshy, Cristo Fernández, and Luna Lauren Velez. Optimus Prime and the Autobots face their greatest peril as a formidable new threat endangers Earth. To save the planet, they unite with the mighty Maximals, a powerful faction of Transformers, for an epic battle.

Release Date: 20 October 2023

Maama Mascheendra

Maama Mascheendra is a compelling film directed by Harshavardhan. The movie stars Sudheer Babu, Mirnalini Ravi, Eesha Rebba, Shakalaka Shankar, Harshavardhan, Ali Reza, Rajiv Kanakala, Hari Teja, Ajay, and Mirchi Kiran. It delves into the life of Parasuram, depicting his journey of overcoming fears and inhibitions and showcasing a transformative evolution that shapes his character.

Release Date: 20 October 2023

The Wandering Earth II

The Wandering Earth II is a gripping sci-fi action drama helmed by Frant Gwo. The film stars Wu Jing, Sha Yi, Zhu-Yan Manzi, Li Xuejian, Andy Friend, Wang Zhi, Kawawa Kadichi, Vatilli Makarychev, Clara Lee, and Tony Nicholson. Humanity constructs colossal engines on Earth’s surface, embarking on a treacherous cosmic journey in search of a new habitat. Youth must bravely step up, racing against time to rescue Earth and secure a future.

Release Date: 18 October 2023

Upload: Season 3

Season 3 of Upload, a sci-fi comedy show, follows the 2033 scenario where individuals near death can be uploaded into virtual reality hotels managed by tech firms. Nora, a customer service representative in Brooklyn’s lavish ‘Lakeview’ digital afterlife, interacts with Nathan, an LA coder whose self-driving car accident leads to a permanent upload into her VR realm.

Release date: 20 October 2023

Campus Beats: Season 2

In Campus Beats Season 2, starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha, a GenZ girl initially seeking closure from her past finds unexpected purpose when she discovers her latent talent for dance. As she delves into her hidden abilities, she navigates the complexities of friendship, love, freedom, and justice in a modern dance academy marked by stark socio-economic divides.

Release date: 20 October 2023

Permanent Roommates: Season 3

In Season 3 of Permanent Roommates, Nidhi Singh and Sumeet Vyas take on the evolving dynamics of a couple who navigated a three-year long-distance relationship. Now, they grapple with the pivotal decision of marriage and its implications, exploring the complexities and challenges that come with taking their commitment to the next level.

Release date: 18 October 2023

Long Shot

Directed by Jonathan Levine, Long Shot is an American romantic comedy film featuring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron. The story revolves around a journalist, played by Rogen, who reconnects with his former babysitter, portrayed by Theron, now serving as the United States Secretary of State. Theron also took on a producer role for the film.

Release date: 18 October 2023

Bosch: Legacy Season 2

The second season of “Bosch: Legacy” consists of 10 episodes and was developed by Tom Bernardo, Eric Overmyer, and Michael Connelly. Adapted from Connelly’s novel, “The Crossing,” the season follows Chandler’s request for Bosch to defend a man facing a heinous crime accusation. Together, they work to unravel the truth while navigating legal boundaries, discovering the involvement of corrupt and perilous vice cops in the case.

Release date: 18 October 2023

