The Covenant

In Guy Ritchie’s war-centric action thriller, The Covenant, set during the 2018 War in Afghanistan, Master Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) forms an unexpected bond with interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). After a tragic incident, Ahmed displays immense valour by facing the Taliban to protect Kinley. The U.S. government’s failure to safeguard Ahmed and his family prompts Kinley to embark on a perilous mission to save them.

Those Who Wish Me Dead

In Those Who Wish Me Dead, a thriller directed by Taylor Sheridan, Angelina Jolie stars as Hannah Faber, a smokejumper haunted by past failures. When she meets Connor (Finn Little), a young witness to a murder, she must protect him from relentless assassins (Aidan Gillen, Nicholas Hoult) desperate to silence him. Racing against a forest fire they’ve set, Hannah fights to secure Connor’s safety and deliver crucial evidence against a crime boss.

A Million Miles Away

In the stirring drama A Million Miles Away, directed by Alejandra Márquez Abella, Michael Peña portrays José M. Hernández, the first Mexican-American astronaut at NASA. Rosa Salazar takes on the role of his supportive wife, Adela Hernández. Based on José’s autobiography, the film traces his remarkable odyssey from a migrant childhood to realizing his astronaut dream through education, perseverance, and family support. An emotionally powerful and inspiring journey unfolds on screen.

A Thousand and One

In the compelling drama A Thousand and One, led by Teyana Taylor and directed by A.V. Rockwell, we follow Inez de la Paz’s journey to provide for her son, Terry, whom she left years ago. With Terry’s blessing, she reclaims him from foster care, navigating the challenges of parenthood with her husband, Lucky. As Terry matures, he envisions a brighter future, but a haunting secret from Inez’s past threatens to shatter their family.

Inside

In the thrilling drama Inside, starring Willem Dafoe and directed by Vasilis Katsoupis, Dafoe takes on the role of Nemo, an art thief with a deep passion for his craft. During a daring heist targeting a wealthy art collector’s Manhattan penthouse, he becomes ensnared by the building’s sophisticated security, leaving him trapped for weeks without sustenance. In a battle for survival, Nemo must ingeniously devise an escape from this high-tech luxury prison.

Sitting in Bars with Cake

In the romantic comedy-drama Sitting in Bars with Cake, starring Yara Shahidi and Odessa A’zion, Jane bakes cakes to boost her confidence and meet potential partners, with the support of her best friend, Corinne. This true-inspired tale takes an emotional twist when Corinne faces a serious illness, challenging their friendship and pushing Jane to navigate the complexities of loyalty and love.

Elvis

In Baz Luhrmann’s musical drama Elvis, a standout hit of 2022, Austin Butler shines as Elvis Presley, earning accolades. Tom Hanks also dazzles, embodying Elvis’ mentor and manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film encapsulates Elvis’ journey from a young boy to a rock and roll legend, highlighting his romance with Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge). Despite life’s highs and lows, Elvis’ enduring legacy remains intact, making this biopic a standout tribute to the King.

Champions

In the comedy Champions, quickly rising to Prime Video’s top ranks, Woody Harrelson stars as Marcus, a disgraced basketball coach who finds redemption by leading a team of players with learning disabilities. As Marcus grows emotionally closer to the team, especially player Johnny (Kevin Iannucci), and pursues a romance with Johnny’s sister, Alex (Kaitlin Olson), he grapples with the challenges of personal transformation, risking the loss of these newfound connections.

The Batman

In Matt Reeve’s The Batman, Robert Pattinson takes on the iconic role, of portraying a youthful Dark Knight. This reboot follows Batman in the early stages of his crime-fighting career, grappling with a serial killer known as Riddler (Paul Dano) terrorizing Gotham City. Teaming up with allies like James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and encountering Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), Batman must transcend his limitations to evolve into the hero Gotham desperately needs.

Interstellar

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, a standout in sci-fi, unfolds in a dying Earth’s near future. Ex-NASA pilot Joseph Cooper embarks on a mission to find a new home for humanity, leaving his children behind. Time dilation in space complicates his journey, and to reunite, he must grapple with a scientific enigma, interwoven with the struggles of his daughter Murph on Earth.

