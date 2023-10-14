Felicitating Visakhapatnam-based Indian cricketer Kona Srikar Bharat, state IT minister Gudivada Amarnath reiterated that the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) would construct a world-class international cricket stadium in the city. He expressed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended its support for this 300-crore project.

It may be recalled that BCCI Secretary Jay Shah interacted with the ACA officials during the board’s 92nd AGM in Goa earlier in September, where he discussed plans for a new stadium. Amarnath affirmed that the Andhra Pradesh State Government would sanction the prerequisites, such as land, for the project.

Directing the district collector to finalise the location for the stadium, YV Subba Reddy, YSRCP Regional Coordinator, voiced the CM’s interest towards a new cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam. Further, he highlighted the state government’s efforts towards the betterment of sports facilities.

Underscoring the talent showcased through the Andhra Premier League (APL), ACA Secretary SR Gopinath Reddy expressed that several players, men and women, from the state represented the country. IT Minister Amarnath added that the state government would sanction a cricket academy in the city to nurture young talents. He highlighted that the proposed stadium would be on the lines of the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

