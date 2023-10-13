On Thursday, 12 October 2023, Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath visited the Infosys office in Visakhapatnam and announced the inauguration date. According to the minister, CM Jagan will launch the operations ceremoniously on 16 October 2023. Further, Amarnath added that the chief minister will interact with the Infosys employees on the occasion.

The IT Minister stated that the office would commence operation with an initial capacity of 1,000 employees. He expressed that Infosys Vizag will expand to 3,000 employees, guaranteeing the required support to the management from the Andhra Pradesh State Government. Amarnath pointed out that Infosys employs a significant workforce from Visakhapatnam in its branches across the country. He added that the management aims to generate better results by transferring them to their hometown.

Speaking about the prospect of further expanding the IT sector, he emphasises that setting up Infosys in the city would expand the horizons. Amarnath believes that global IT firms will set their eyes on the City of Destiny in the near future. GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma IAS and District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS accompanied the minister on his visit on Thursday. The inauguration of the Infosys office in Visakhapatnam on 16 October will be followed by the capital shift of Vijaya Dasami, falling on 2 October 2023.

