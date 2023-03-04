Action and comedy, as two separate film categories, have always been popular among audiences, and they are also the most-watched genres as well. However, in recent times filmmakers have been mixing the two genres and presenting masterpieces to the audience. The action part of such films gives a good adrenaline rush, while the comedy part provides the much-required light-hearted content. So go hop on to your favourite OTT platforms and catch these high-octane action comedy movies for a good time.

Here is the list of top action comedy movies you can watch on OTT.

Army of Thieves

A prequel to Army of the Dead, this film follows Ludwig Dieter, a German safecracker. He is hired by a woman and leads a group of thieves to accomplish a secret heist, before the zombie apocalypse events. Directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, this prequel film stars Ruby O Fee, Nathalie Emmanuel, Stuart Martin, and others in lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Sonia’s husband Darius is a hitman. When her husband falls in trouble, Sonia seeks help from Michael Bryce, their former bodyguard. The trio then sets out to save Europe from a maniac. Directed by Patrick Hughes, this film stars Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds, and Samuel L Jackson in plot-defining roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Jungle Cruise

A researcher, Dr Lily Houghton and her brother head out to the Amazon, to find a legendary tree. The duo is further joined by Frank, a skipper. They get chased by evil creatures on their journey. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, this Disney film features Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Whitehall, and others in notable roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Minnal Murali

Jaison is a young tailor from a rural village. One day he gains superpowers, after being struck by lightning. However, he must face unexpected evil to become a true superhero for his village. Directed by Basil Joseph, this Malayalam action comedy stars Tovino Thomas, Femina George, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Shotgun Wedding

Darcy and Tom’s destination wedding is interrupted by unwelcomed gunmen, who hold everyone, hostage. Now the duo must save everyone they love, but first, they must resist killing each other. Directed by Jason Moore, this film features Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Lenny Kravitz, and others in leading roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Day Shift

Bud is a hardworking father, who does everything he can to provide for his daughter. To everyone else he is an ordinary pool cleaning guy, however, his real job is hunting and killing vampires. This film directed by JJ Perry, stars Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco, and other eminent actors in leading roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more OTT recommendations.