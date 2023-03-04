For most of us, when we think about Holi, we think about people covered in a myriad of colours. sweets being passed around, and in general, seeing people in their most jovial of moods. However, this does not remain the same throughout the nation. In a country as vast and diverse as ours, cultures and traditions differ immensely from place to place. Though a majority of the country celebrates this festival, the traditions that surround it vary extensively. With each region of the country having its unique and distinct traditions in relation to Holi, this time of the year is the best time to travel to one of these places across India.

Here are places with unique Holi traditions in India that will renew your understanding of the festival.

Mathura

Located in the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh, this place is also believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. This place is also one of the only places in the entire country where his miracles are still believed to occur. Holi celebrations over here include morning chants, bhajans and playing with gulal at the Dwarkadeesh Temple. There is an opulent display of celebrations in this place that also includes a lot of music and dancing.

Barsana

Barsana is well known for its rendition of celebrating Holi, locally known as Lathmar Holi. In a tradition symbolic of Lord Krishna’s arrival at Barsana to meet Radha, women playfully beat men with sticks as men try to block these attacks with shields. Lathmar Holi usually takes place a week before Holi and is a truly entertaining event to behold.

Manipur

Manipur in the Northeast of India is well known for its rich culture and folk traditions. Holi over here is celebrated along with the Yaoshang festival which turns into a six-day celebration. Folk dancers and musicians perform in the streets in a rich display of Manipuri culture and the Hinduism of the state.

Udaipur

For a royal experience of Holi, there is no better place to visit than Udaipur. The Maharaja of Mewar himself welcomes all guests who have travelled to take part in the spectacle of the Holi celebrations of Udaipur. The spectacle includes a bonfire being lit that symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. This is then followed by folk songs and dances after which everyone is treated to a lavish dinner.

Punjab

Probably the most distinct place with unique Holi traditions in India, Punjab has some phenomenal ways of celebrating this festival. There are stunning displays of martial arts and even some mock battles that both thrill and entertain. Apart from this, there are many delicious Punjabi delicacies to indulge in throughout the day.

