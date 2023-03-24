There is much to do during the summer months without travelling to a new location. There are plenty of activities one can engage in their own hometown or city. However, a summer without any adventure and exploration is one that has not been experienced to its full potential. There are many new and exciting locations you could visit in India, however, few compare to the Northeast region of the country. With captivating landscapes and fascinating people, it is definitely worth exploring this region filled with wonders. Most places in Northeast India have pleasant weather during the summer, adding to the number of reasons to visit the region this summer.

Here are 5 reasons to visit Northeast India during your summer vacation that should convince you to travel to this exotic region.

Hill Stations

The Northeast is home to many beautiful hill stations that have pleasant weather during the summer months. They are great places to head to if you want to escape the heat wave of the plains. Some hill stations that you must visit include Gangtok, Shillong, Tawang, Aizawl, Mokokchung, and many more.

Refreshing Scenery

Summer months in the Northeast are the best time to witness the beautiful and lush greenery of the region. Between the months of June to September, the forests, fields, and tea gardens of the Northeast come alive and are truly a wonderful sight to see.

Summer Festivals

Being home to a wide range of people groups and tribes, the Northeast has a number of festivals that go on throughout the year. The summer months are a great time to explore the variety of traditions that the people of this region adhere to. Some summer festivals in the Northeast include Saga Dawa in Sikkim, Ambubachi Mela in Assam, the Anthurium Festival in Mizoram, and Moatsu in Nagaland.

Romantic Monsoon Weather

The weather between the months of June and September is absolutely stellar for those that enjoy the drama that monsoon brings. With the mild sound of raindrops, the cool, refreshing breeze, and the lush greenery of the season, it truly is a magical time to visit the Northeast.

Rich Culture

One of the best reasons to visit the Northeast is to experience its culture. Boasting a total of 148 tribal communities, each with its own distinct culture and tradition, the Northeast region is probably the most vibrant one to explore in our country. There is much to explore when it comes to each of the tribe’s practices, traditional clothing, occupations and best of all, food.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.