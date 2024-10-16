When it comes to pizza, most people tend to gravitate toward popular chains like Domino’s and Pizza Hut because of their familiarity. However, Vizag has so many other places serving up delicious pizzas. Here are 5 such top-rated pizza joints in Visakhapatnam, as displayed on Swiggy, that deserve a spot on your food bucket list:

1. Flying Spaghetti Monster

If you’re after bold, authentic flavours, Flying Spaghetti Monster is your go-to. Known for its artisanal pizzas, this spot crafts delicious pies with high-quality ingredients.

Top-rated pizza: The 11″ Diavola Pizza is a fan favourite. It is made with roast chicken, mozzarella, mushrooms, green bell peppers, and a fiery Napoli sauce that adds the perfect kick.

Other must-tries: The 11″ Sicilia pizza comes in as a close second, along with popular choices like the classic Margherita, Cassa, Hawaiian, and Tobasco pizzas.

Location: Waltair Uplands

2. Eaters Stop

For those craving a spicy bite, Eaters Stop delivers some of the best locally-inspired pizza flavours.

Top-rated pizza: The Spicy Special Chicken Pizza stands out for its combination of savoury heat and perfectly balanced toppings.

Other notable choices: Don’t miss the Malai Chicken Pizza, Cheese and Sweet Corn Pizza, and the Mexican Passion Chicken Pizza, all of which have become crowd-pleasers over the years.

Location: Multiple branches including Gajuwaka, Isukathota and more

3. FoodEx

Though FoodEx offers a more limited menu, its pizzas remain a reliable favourite for Vizag locals who appreciate simple, classic flavours.

Top-rated pizza: The Veg Pizza is the standout here. It is a no-fuss, satisfying experience for vegetarians.

Other popular picks: The Chicken Pizza and Chilli Chicken Pizza are also beloved options.

Location: Multiple branches including Siripuram, Seethammadhara and more

4. Ciro’s Pizzeria

If you’re looking for authentic Italian-style pizza in Visakhapatnam, you need to try out the menu at Ciro’s Pizzeria. Their pizzas are baked to perfection and come with a range of creative toppings.

Top-rated pizza: The Pollo Piccante Pizza is a spicy delight, perfect for those who love a bit of heat on their pie.

Other must-tries: Try the Florentino Pizza or the Inferno Pizza for something different. You can even craft your own Regina Pizza, and customize your toppings just the way you like them.

Location: Dutt Island, Siripuram

5. Mr Pizza

Mr Pizza is a favourite among locals for affordable pizzas. If you’re looking for budget-friendly pizzas that taste good enough to get you through the day, this is a perfect pick.

Top-rated pizza: The Chicken Pizza is made with juicy, well-seasoned chicken atop a perfectly baked crust.

Other notable options: For vegetarians, the Corn Pizza, Veg Pizza, and Paneer Pizzas are highly recommended and deliver fresh, tasty flavours.

Location: 100 Feet Road, Madhurawada

From classic Italian flavours to creative Indian-inspired varieties, these local pizza spots can easily satisfy your cravings. So the next time a pizza craving hits, forget the chains and give these top-rated spots a try—you won’t be disappointed!

Disclaimer: The above information has been relayed based on the ratings displayed on Swiggy.

Read also- Vizagites recommend: 7 biryani spots in Visakhapatnam OTHER than Zeeshan and Muntaj to try