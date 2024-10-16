1. Flying Spaghetti Monster
If you’re after bold, authentic flavours, Flying Spaghetti Monster is your go-to. Known for its artisanal pizzas, this spot crafts delicious pies with high-quality ingredients.
Top-rated pizza: The 11″ Diavola Pizza is a fan favourite. It is made with roast chicken, mozzarella, mushrooms, green bell peppers, and a fiery Napoli sauce that adds the perfect kick.
Other must-tries: The 11″ Sicilia pizza comes in as a close second, along with popular choices like the classic Margherita, Cassa, Hawaiian, and Tobasco pizzas.
Location: Waltair Uplands
2. Eaters Stop
For those craving a spicy bite, Eaters Stop delivers some of the best locally-inspired pizza flavours.
Top-rated pizza: The Spicy Special Chicken Pizza stands out for its combination of savoury heat and perfectly balanced toppings.
Other notable choices: Don’t miss the Malai Chicken Pizza, Cheese and Sweet Corn Pizza, and the Mexican Passion Chicken Pizza, all of which have become crowd-pleasers over the years.
Location: Multiple branches including Gajuwaka, Isukathota and more
3. FoodEx
Though FoodEx offers a more limited menu, its pizzas remain a reliable favourite for Vizag locals who appreciate simple, classic flavours.
Top-rated pizza: The Veg Pizza is the standout here. It is a no-fuss, satisfying experience for vegetarians.
Other popular picks: The Chicken Pizza and Chilli Chicken Pizza are also beloved options.
Location: Multiple branches including Siripuram, Seethammadhara and more
4. Ciro’s Pizzeria
If you’re looking for authentic Italian-style pizza in Visakhapatnam, you need to try out the menu at Ciro’s Pizzeria. Their pizzas are baked to perfection and come with a range of creative toppings.
Top-rated pizza: The Pollo Piccante Pizza is a spicy delight, perfect for those who love a bit of heat on their pie.
Other must-tries: Try the Florentino Pizza or the Inferno Pizza for something different. You can even craft your own Regina Pizza, and customize your toppings just the way you like them.
Location: Dutt Island, Siripuram
5. Mr Pizza
Mr Pizza is a favourite among locals for affordable pizzas. If you’re looking for budget-friendly pizzas that taste good enough to get you through the day, this is a perfect pick.
Top-rated pizza: The Chicken Pizza is made with juicy, well-seasoned chicken atop a perfectly baked crust.
Other notable options: For vegetarians, the Corn Pizza, Veg Pizza, and Paneer Pizzas are highly recommended and deliver fresh, tasty flavours.
Location: 100 Feet Road, Madhurawada
From classic Italian flavours to creative Indian-inspired varieties, these local pizza spots can easily satisfy your cravings. So the next time a pizza craving hits, forget the chains and give these top-rated spots a try—you won’t be disappointed!
Disclaimer: The above information has been relayed based on the ratings displayed on Swiggy.
