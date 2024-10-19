Now, food lovers in Visakhapatnam can enjoy their delicious dishes in the ambience they like till 12:00 in the night as hotels, restaurants and all eateries in the city have been allowed to remain open till midnight.

In a statement issued on 18 October, City Police City Police Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi said that hotels and restaurants in the city can do business till midnight. He, however, said it would not applicable to bar and restaurants.

At present, hotels and restaurants remain open till 10.30 pm, while stalls at night food court on Jail road and a couple of hotels offer food till 11:00 pm.

The decision has reportedly been taken following representations from the managements of hotels and restaurants for the convenience of the people in the wake of lifestyle changes.

The decision to allow eateries to remain open till midnight by the police was hailed by the managements of hotels and restaurants in the city.

Recently, the Telangana government took a decision allowing hotels and shops in Hyderabad to stay open till 1:00 am.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made this announcement following a request made by AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in Assembly. Revanth Reddy, however, said there would be no change in liquor sale timings.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu