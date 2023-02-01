India has discovered more than a thousand forts to this day, and several remain undiscovered. They have been around for centuries, and are highly significant in the history of India. The oldest fort in the world, Kangra Fort is located in India. From providing shelter to soldiers, and ensuring safety for human settlements, forts have been helpful to mankind in many ways. These significant locations are undoubtedly worth a visit. Check out this list of historical forts in South India for an enlightening time.

Here is the list of historical forts in South India you can visit for an offbeat vacation.

Chandragiri Fort

The Chandragiri Fort was built in the 11th century by the Yadava rulers. The monument was built using stone, brick, and lime mortar. It accommodates eight temples, a Raja Mahal, a Rani Mahal, and other collapsed structures. This fort was the fourth capital of the Vijayanagar Empire. The peaceful surroundings and magnificent architecture are surely a treat for sore eyes.

Location: Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh

Bangalore Fort The fort was initially built as a mud fort in 1537. It was later converted into a stone fort by Hyder Ali in 1761 and further improved by his son, Tipu Sultan. The fort accommodates several other structures such as the temple of Lord Ganesh, a Summer Palace, and more. Some of the main attractions of the fort are the marble plaques, decorated motifs, and a lush garden. This ancient monument is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the city.

Location: New Tharagupet, Bangalore, Karnataka

Danish Fort

Also known as Fort Dansborg, this is the second-largest fort built by the Danish. The Danish architecture is evident in the grand halls, high ceilings and columned designs. This historical monument overlooks the azure waters of the Bay of Bengal. It is currently turned into a museum to display artefacts of the Danish Empire.

Location: Tharangambadi, Tamil Nadu

Bidar Fort

The ancient monument was built by Ahmad Shah Wali Bahman, in the 14th century. This fort was built using stone and mortar. Islamic and Persian architecture is seen in the fort. The Bidar Fort accommodates over thirty monuments such as the Gagan Mahal, Takhat Mahal, Rangin Mahal, and several bastions with shielded cannons. The monument is an excellent symbol of the Bahmani Dynasty.

Location: Bidar, Karnataka

Golconda Fort

The fort was built in 1143 by Kakatiyas and was initially called Mankal. Later the Qutb Shahi Sultans expanded the monument to what it is today. The monument accommodates four forts within and several bastions with shielded cannons. The Kohinoor diamond was once stored in this monument. The architecture, history, and legends of this fort make it highly significant in the country. This is one of the must-visit places in Hyderabad.

Location: Ibrahim Bagh, Hyderabad, Telangana

Chitradurga Fort

The fort was built between the 11th and 13th centuries by the dynastic rulers. It expanded between the 15th and 18th centuries. Locally known as Elusuttina Kote, this monument is one of the major tourist hubs in Karnataka. The Chitradurga Fort has several tourist spots like Hidimbeshwar Temple, Davanagere, Onake Obavvana Kindi, Vani Vilas Sagar Dam, and more. It is located amidst lush green hills, with rich historical and mythological significance.

Location: Chitradurga District, Karnataka

