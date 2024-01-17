Are you a frequent traveller from Vizag to Hyderabad? Looking for some budget-friendly and comfortable options? For those venturing from Vizag to Hyderabad, buses provide a convenient and comfortable mode of transportation. This informative article will guide you through the details of bus services including fares, travel companies, booking agencies, and more, ensuring a hassle-free travel experience.

Several reputable bus operators offer regular services from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, ensuring a seamless connection between these two vibrant cities. During any festive season, these services are expected to witness increased demand, catering to the travel needs of individuals and families.

Comfortable Seating Arrangements

Buses plying from Vizag to Hyderabad are equipped with comfortable seating arrangements, ensuring a relaxed journey for passengers.

Multiple Departure Points

To accommodate travellers from various parts of Visakhapatnam, buses generally have multiple departure points across the city, making it convenient for passengers to board.

Safety Measures

In adherence to safety protocols, bus operators prioritize the well-being of passengers. Sanitization routines and other safety measures are implemented to create a secure travel environment.

Varied Bus Categories

Travellers can choose from a range of bus categories, including sleeper, semi-sleeper, and airconditioned coaches, catering to diverse preferences and budgets.

Online Booking Facilities

To enhance convenience, many bus operators offer online booking services. Travellers can secure their seats in advance, avoiding last-minute hassles.

Given the significance of Sankranti, bus operators often provide additional services during the festive season to accommodate the surge in travel demand. Increased frequency of buses and special Sankranti schedules ensure that passengers can plan their journey with flexibility.

Nearest Boarding Points in Vizag

RTC Complex Bus Stand

A central boarding point in Vizag, the RTC Complex Bus Stand offers easy access for passengers residing in different parts of the city.

Madhurawada

Located in the northern part of Vizag, Madhurawada serves as a convenient boarding point, especially for those residing in the vicinity.

Bus Fares and Booking Agencies

Bus fares from Vizag to Hyderabad vary based on the bus category and amenities provided. Several booking agencies facilitate ticket reservations, making the process seamless for travellers. Popular travel companies operating on this route include:

APSRTC

Ticket Cost

Sleeper: INR 800-1200

Semisleeper: INR 600-900

AC Seater: INR 1000-1500

Route: The APSRTC buses take the NH16 route, covering approximately 620 km from Vizag to Hyderabad.

Orange Tours and Travels

Ticket Cost:

Sleeper: INR 1000-1500

Semisleeper: INR 800-1200

AC Seater: INR 1200-1800

Route: The Orange Tours and Travels buses also follow the NH16 route, providing a comfortable journey.

Kaveri Travels



Ticket Cost:

Sleeper: INR 900-1300

Semisleeper: INR 700-1000

AC Seater: INR 1100-1600

Route: Kaveri Travels operates on the NH16 route, ensuring a convenient and timely commute.

Kesineni Travels

Ticket Cost:

Sleeper: INR 9501400

Semisleeper: INR 7501100

AC Seater: INR 11501700

Route: Kesineni Travels covers the NH16 route, offering a reliable travel option.

Food and Refreshments

Most long-distance buses include brief stopovers at designated eateries and rest areas, allowing passengers to purchase refreshments and meals during the journey.

For those planning to travel back to Hyderabad from Vizag, buses stand out as a reliable and efficient mode of transportation. With a host of features and amenities, these services offer a comfortable journey, allowing passengers to celebrate the festival with loved ones in Hyderabad. To ensure a smooth travel experience, it is advisable to book tickets in advance and stay updated on the festive schedules provided by bus operators.