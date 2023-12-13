Escape the mundane and explore the vibrant and exotic lands of South Asia without breaking the bank! There are plenty of budget friendly travel destinations from India that offer awe-inspiring landscapes, and the adventures of a lifetime. Discover the mystical Gurudwara of Pakistan, unwind on the pristine beaches of Sri Lanka, immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Bangladesh, conquer the majestic mountains of Nepal, and indulge in the unique beauty of Bhutan. Whether you’re a solo traveler, or travelling with your group of friends, family, these destinations have something for everyone. So what are you waiting for? Travel more for less and embark on an unforgettable journey to these affordable destinations bordering the Indian subcontinent.

Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan

Discover the peaceful and spiritual haven of the Kartarpur Corridor, home to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, a shrine dedicated to the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev. This holy site attracts devotees seeking blessings and a serene ambience. At the checkpoint, Pakistani officials will guide pilgrims towards the Gurudwara, which is located 4km away from the border. Enjoy the peaceful ambience and seek blessings from the holy shrine, as you’re granted one-day permission to stay until evening.

Sri Lanka

Experience a tranquil journey to the tropical paradise of Sri Lanka. With its stunning beaches, rich wildlife, and fascinating temples, Sri Lanka is the perfect destination for budget-friendly travellers. Soak in the thrill of catching a wave while surfing or embark on an unforgettable hiking adventure in the lush green hills. Discover the ancient ruins of Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa, a glimpse into Sri Lanka’s rich history and culture. And when you’re ready to unwind, relax on the picturesque beaches with crystal-clear waters.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh is a small country located to the east of India. It is known for its vibrant culture, delicious food, and beautiful natural scenery. Bangladesh offers many budget-friendly accommodations and activities, including visiting the historic city of Dhaka, exploring the Sundarbans mangrove forest, and relaxing on the beaches of Cox’s Bazar.

Nepal

Embark on an adventure in Nepal, where you can witness the majestic Himalayan mountains and immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage. From hiking the renowned Mount Everest to exploring the intricate architecture of ancient temples, Nepal offers a plethora of activities that will leave you in awe. With a wide range of affordable accommodations and vibrant cities to explore, Nepal is the perfect destination for budget-conscious travellers looking for an unforgettable experience. The possibilities are endless, so pack your bags and get ready for an unforgettable journey in this enchanting nation.

Bhutan

Nestled between India and China, this small Himalayan kingdom boasts stunning natural scenery, a unique culture, and a pollution-free atmosphere. While it may be a bit pricier than some other destinations in the region, there are still plenty of ways to experience Bhutan on a budget, from staying in affordable guesthouses to dining at local eateries. If you’re feeling adventurous, take a scenic bus ride from Kolkata or plan a thrilling road trip. Paro is an unforgettable destination, known for its stunning natural landscapes, ancient monasteries, and rich culture. Don’t miss out on exploring this hidden gem of Asia.

Let us know which of these border budget friendly travel destinations from India are you embarking on your next journey.

