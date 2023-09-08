Only four teams are allowed to continue their road to the Asia Cup 2023 championship trophy. The four most formidable teams this year are India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

All of these teams went through battles to ensure their spot in the Super Four stage. And now, even tougher opposition awaits.

A total of six matches will be played during the Super Four part of the competition, from September 5 to September 15. This stage starts with the much-anticipated Pakistan-Bangladesh game.

India Haven’t Shown a Lot

This Asia Cup didn’t start the way India’s squad wanted. The first game was a chance to show their power against Pakistan, their long-term rival. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see the ending of that game. Due to heavy rain, the match was abandoned, and both teams shared a point.

And more of the same happened in India’s second mage of the league. Nepal was the opposing team, and they posted 230 runs despite being bowled out in 48 overs. India, on the other hand, achieved 145 runs in 24 overs without losing a wicket. This dominant performance certainly gives them hope for the upcoming games.

Pakistan Have Been Dominant

Beating someone by a difference of 238 runs says enough about the way Pakistan started this competition. Their squad secured the leading place in the group and a spot in the top 4.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t finish their game against India due to rain, but they still managed to show why they should be feared in the remainder of the cup. Pakistan was the better team throughout the game vs. India, and their game in the Super Four is something to look forward to.

Bangladesh Had Ups and Downs

Starting the tournament with a five-wicket loss isn’t the best way to get yourself into the competition. However, Bangladesh proved they can bounce back after a loss. Their first outing against Sri Lanka was far from their best, and they proved it the next time this team stepped on the pitch.

The second game in the group stage was against Afghanistan, and Bangladesh came out on top with a VISA to the top 4. A solid 89-run victory was enough to get this Mehidy Hasan Miraz-led team to the next stage.

Sri Lanka Have a Shot

Sri Lanka is co-hosting this year’s tournament. The expectations are always higher when a team is in this situation. But, so far, the Sri Lanka squad has been living up to expectations.

In the first game, they blew out Bangladesh. That was the most impressive out of the two wins. In the second game, they managed to defeat Afghanistan by two runs. The thrilling victory allowed the co-hosts to continue competing and move on to the Super Four stage. There, we’ll see if Sri Lanka has what it takes to win it all.