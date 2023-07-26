On Tuesday, 25 July 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India’s 2023-23 home tour, during which Australia, Afghanistan, and England would be playing in the subcontinent. This brought delight to the cricket fanatics in the City of Destiny, who were deprived of IPL matches during the league’s 16th edition. In its announcement, BCCI stated that Vizag will host two international cricket matches in November 2023 and February 2024, respectively.

Of the two matches scheduled at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, one is a T20 between the Men in Blue and WTC champs, Australia. The fixture, the first of the five-match T20 series, is locked on 23 November 2023. The T20 series will be preceded by a three-match ODI series in September.

In January 2024, Afghanistan will tour India for three T20s hosted by Mohali, Indore, and Bangalore. Later, the home team will play five tests against England between 25 January and 11 March 2024. This series will mark the second match in the city scheduled in India’s 2023-24 home tour. Vizag will host the second of the five test matches versus the Englishmen at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium.

Visakhapatnam last hosted an international fixture on 19 March 2023, a low-scoring ODI against the Aussies, in which India faced a shameful defeat. Pacer Mitchell Starc spat venom on India’s rather strong-looking batting lineup, picking a fifer.

