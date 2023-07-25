On 1 August 2023, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the prestigious Inorbit Mall in Vizag. Alongside this, the CM will also be laying the foundation stone for the Unity Mall, a central government initiative to bolster the One District One Product idea, near Ramanaidu Studios. Earlier in May, CM Jagan inaugurated several projects, such as the Sea Harrier Museum and Adani Data Centre in the city.

It may be recalled that on 18 July, Neel Raheja, President of K Raheja Corporation, met the chief minister at his camp office to invite him to the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Inorbit Mall in Vizag. According to an official statement by the Andhra Pradesh State Government, the mall’s construction would be completed within three years of commencement.

The statement also mentioned that the mall will spread across six lakh sqft and will be built with an investment of 600 crores by the K Raheja Corporation. The construction works are expected to commence soon. A location near Saligramapuram, owned by the Visakhapatnam Port Trust, has been finalised for the construction of the new mall. The Raheja Group plans to lease the land for 30 years, for which the port trust quoted Rs 125 crores, as per sources.

