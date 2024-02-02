In the second Test match between India and England at Visakhapatnam in YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, it was a day filled with ups and downs. After a surprising loss in the first match, all hopes were high on the home team to take on the race. India made changes to their playing eleven, introducing uncapped Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, and Kuldeep Yadav as KL Rahul and Jadeja missed out due to an injury.

Winning the toss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma chose to bat first. The opening pair, Rohit and Yashasvi, managed a steady 40-run partnership, but Rohit struggled to score quickly and was dismissed by debutant Shoaib Bashir for 14 runs. Despite Yashasvi’s efforts, India kept losing wickets, with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer falling short after promising starts. Yashasvi, however, held the innings together with an impressive 179 not out off 257 balls.

Debutant Rajat Patidar showed promise with a score of 32 before getting bowled out in an unfortunate manner. The game seemed in India’s control, but England made a comeback, taking three important wickets after Tea. Yashasvi’s masterful innings showcased a blend of caution and aggression. Despite several Indian batters failing to convert starts into big scores, Yashasvi’s resilience anchored the team. Patidar’s debut was noteworthy, and was reminiscent of Ajinkya Rahane’s style, according to the experts.

However, some careless shots from other players, including Axar Patel’s dismissal for 27, allowed England to balance the game. As the umpires called stumps on Day 1 after 93 overs, India finished the day with a total score of 336/6. Yahshasvi stands the ground with 179* and Ashwin looks forward to taking on the Englishmen tomorrow. India vs England second test match promises more excitement in Visakhapatnam, with both teams aiming to seize control.

