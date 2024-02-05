After a disappointing first test in Hyderabad, India emerges victorious against England in the Visakhapatnam test. Shubman Gill and Ashwin shined in the second innings while Yashasvi and Bumrah delivered exemplary performances in the first innings. In a thrilling turn of events on day four of the second Test, India clinched a 106-run victory over England in Visakhapatnam, leveling the five-match series 1-1. Monday’s play saw England resuming at 194 for six in their second innings, but they lost their remaining four wickets after lunch, getting bowled out for 292 runs in 69.2 overs.

India’s bowling attack played a crucial role in securing the win. Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets, dismissing England skipper Ben Stokes (11), Ben Foakes (36), and Tom Hartley (36). Mukesh Kumar also contributed by removing Shoaib Bashir (0). Earlier in the day, in the morning session, R Ashwin claimed two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel took one each. Ashwin now stands just one wicket away from reaching the milestone of 500 Test wickets.

England’s Zak Crawley was the standout performer for the visitors, scoring a resilient 73 off 132 balls. The team had ended day three at 67 for one, but India’s bowlers dominated on day four to secure the victory. India had set the tone earlier in the match with scores of 396 and 255 in their two innings, while England managed 253 in their first innings. With this win in Visakhapatnam, India has leveled the Test series against England, and all eyes are now on the third match scheduled in Rajkot on 15 February.

The match had its share of dramatic moments, including a brilliant direct hit from Shreyas Iyer that led to Stokes’ run-out, and Bumrah’s impressive performance, claiming nine wickets in the match.

