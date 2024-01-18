In a nail-biting encounter at Bengaluru’s Chinna Swamy Stadium on January 17, 2024, India emerged victorious against Afghanistan in the 3rd T20 match, marked by a double super over. The match witnessed a spectacular display of skills, with Rohit Sharma’s century and Rinku Singh’s commendable 50 guiding India towards a memorable win.

India set a formidable total of 212 runs, creating a daunting challenge for the Afghan side. Rohit Sharma’s outstanding innings (121 n.o., 69b, 11×4, 8×6) and Rinku Singh’s resilient performance (69 n.o., 39b, 2×4, 6×6) forged a remarkable 190-run partnership, becoming the highest for India in T20Is for any wicket.

However, Afghanistan showcased their collective strength, with openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (50, 32b, 3×4, 4×6) and Ibrahim Zadran (50, 41b, 4×4, 1×6) putting on a formidable 93-run partnership. Gulbadin Naib (55 n.o., 23b, 4×4, 4×6) and Mohammad Nabi (34, 16b, 2×4, 3×6) displayed exceptional cameos, almost turning the tide against the host.

Even when 36 runs were required off the last two overs, India seemed to have the upper hand. However, Nabi’s brilliant innings against Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar leveled the score, treating the fans to an exhilarating double super over. Virat Kohli’s on-field brilliance, turning a potential six into a single with a remarkable leap at long-on, showcased his value to the team.

The early stages of the match saw India facing a tough start, losing crucial wickets. Rohit Sharma’s transformative innings, recalibrating his game to the pitch’s pace, turned the tide in India’s favor. Despite the initial setbacks, India secured a thrilling victory against Afghanistan, making the match a memorable chapter in T20 cricket history.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more sports news updates.