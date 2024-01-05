Star cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have expressed their readiness to make a comeback in the T20 International format. According to reports, Virat and Rohit, who last participated in T20 Internationals during the 2022 T20 World Cup, have conveyed their availability to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The upcoming selection committee meeting, scheduled for Friday, will be pivotal in determining the composition of the Indian squad for the upcoming three T20 matches against Afghanistan and the initial two Tests against England. The series against Afghanistan is set to commence on 11 January, followed by the commencement of the five-match Test series versus England on January 25, with Vizag hosting the prestigious 2nd Test from Friday, 2 February, to 6 February 2024.

While the Indian team gears up for the T20 Internationals preceding the World Cup in June, the absence of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav due to injuries, prompts the need for the selection committee to designate a new captain for the T20s. Sport Analysts predict that fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah might be rested for the upcoming games against Afghanistan. The duo played instrumental roles in India’s commanding victory over South Africa at Cape Town on Thursday, levelling the two-match series.

Notably, three selectors – SS Das, Salil Ankola, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar – are currently in Cape Town, closely monitoring the team dynamics and individual player performances. The upcoming selection decisions will shape India’s strategy and lineup as they embark on a busy cricketing calendar, specially for Virat and Rohit who are eyeing at the T20 World Cup.

