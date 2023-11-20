The 10-year-long wait for an ICC trophy continues for the Indian team and their fans. After an exciting World Cup campaign, the Indian team was all set to play the five-time ICC ODI World Cup champions Australia on 19 November 2023. Indian captain Rohit Sharma gave a fiery start to the innings scoring 47, while Kohli and Rahul scored 54 and 66, respectively. Australians managed to chase the 241 target in just 43 overs. Indian pacer Bumrah claimed the wickets of Warner and Marsh, but Travis Head was the star of the show, scoring 137 off 120 balls, leading Australia to their 6th World Cup victory.

The Indian players and fans were shattered in their quest for their 3rd World Cup trophy. The disappointing results of the final brought the fans in solidarity to showcase their unwavering support for Team India. Many fans expressed their dissatisfaction on social media, while also expressing positive sentiments. Nevertheless, a true cricket fan understands the volatile nature of the game and maintains a sportive outlook.

Here’s what the citizens of Vizag have to say about the India vs Australia World Cup final and discuss the spirit of cricket with team Yo! Vizag.

Revanth, a 22-year-old cricket fanatic, stated that the Indian team deserved to win the trophy for their outstanding performances throughout the tournament. He also mentioned that Kohli, Rohit, and Shami deserved special appreciation for their consistent contributions. “Right now, our spirits are crushed and the upcoming Australia series just feels like an attempt to soften the blow,” he added.

“Sport is a source of entertainment in our family, and we like how it brings us closer. It would have been special had India won, but failure is a part and parcel of the game. We are optimistic that our players will continue to give their best and keep our heads high. I hope the upcoming series with Australia can cheer the fans a bit,” says a 45-year-old housewife, Sudha.

Raghu, a senior citizen, said that the Indian players weren’t up to the mark, succumbing to the pressure on the day it mattered the most. “The batters could’ve attempted to score close to 300, which would have given us a better chance at winning,” he commented. Additionally, he also expressed his concern about how the players should play more responsibly in important matches.

“I have never been so excited for any match as we were perfect in this campaign. The Aussies mesmerised us with their strategic fielding and tactical bowling. I felt our team did not give its best efforts in the fielding. It was extremely hard, but I eventually accepted the result. Obviously, I wouldn’t stop supporting the team. Sitting at home and giving criticism is definitely easier than playing a World Cup final in front of 130K fans,” said Dilip, a 20-year-old college student.

It was a night to remember for all the Indian fans. Win or lose, fans of Vizag stand with the Men in Blue and wish them well in the upcoming India vs Australia series.

