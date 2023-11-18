After a blockbuster World Cup campaign of the Indian team, the excitement for the India vs Australia series is over the roof. The first Ind vs Aus T20 match, set to be held in the Dr YSR ACA VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Vizag, received a rather overwhelming response for ticket sales. The offline sales for the match on 23 November 2023 opened on Friday, 17 November.

The ticket counters were set up at B-Ground in PM Palem, Municipal Stadium in One-Town, and Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Gajuwaka. Starting from Rs 600, the ticket prices went up to Rs 6,000 in six folds. The officials set up separate counters for males and females, and the operations were overlooked by ACA Secretary SR Gopinath Reddy.

Police staff and security guards were also deployed at the counters for the safety of the fans. Citizens went to the counters in large numbers in long queues to obtain the tickets. The ticket sales for the Ind vs Aus T20 match in Vizag commenced early in the morning and went on till evening. Separate counters for the conversion of online tickets to physical tickets were also set up and will be available until 22 November.

There is also a provision for conversion of tickets at the stadium on 23 November. The stadium officials thanked the District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS and CP A Ravi Shankar IPS for a seamless experience. According to reports, fans from the surrounding villages of Visakhapatnam reached the city on Thursday midnight and waited in the queues. A total of over 5,000 tickets across all six denominations were sold on Friday, and the same is expected on Saturday.

