The stage is set for the ticket sales of the much-awaited India vs Australia T20 match in Vizag. The Andhra Cricket Association officially revealed that the online sale will go live on 15 November and end on 16 November. On the other hand, offline counters will be set up at the B-Ground beside the International Cricket Stadium in PM Palem, Municipal Stadium in One-Town, and Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Gajuwaka on 17 and 18 November.

As per the official statement by the ACA, ticket prices have been fixed at Rs 600, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 3,500, and Rs 6,000. The online sales will commence at 11 AM on 15 November on the PayTM website and mobile application, ACA Secretary SR Gopinath Reddy stated. Speaking about the offline ticket sales for the India vs Australia T20 match, he said that counters are being arranged at multiple locations in Vizag.

The offline sales will commence at the specified centres at 10 AM on 17 November. The ACA Secretary added that online ticket holders can redeem the tickets at the same centres between 19 and 23 November. Around 40% of the match tickets are expected to be sold offline, while the remaining will be available at the kiosks.

