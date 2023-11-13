With the Indian team reaching the penultimate stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 undefeated, the anticipation levels for Rohit Sharma’s men to lift the trophy are at an all-time high. The Men in Blue are set to take on a confident Kiwi side on 15 November 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in a fight to reach the finals. In an exciting development, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) announced that a fan park with live screening would be set up on the RK Beach Road in Vizag for cricket enthusiasts to watch the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match.

As per an official statement by the ACA, this special screening would commence at 1:30 PM on 15 November near Kali Mata Temple on RK Beach Road. The live screening is open for everyone, and entry into the fan park is free, added the ACA. Thousands of cricket fans from all across Vizag are expected to catch the live screening at the fan park being set up for the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match.

Alongside the City of Destiny, the cricket association is setting up similar fan parks in Vijayawada and Kadapa. The live screening in Vijayawada will be at the Municipal Stadium near MG Road, while the one in Kadapa will be at the Arts College Ground.

