The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has issued a press note stating that Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test against England in Vizag. India faced a setback as they not only suffered a defeat in the series opener in Hyderabad but also received a double blow with these key players being ruled out. Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while attempting a quick single and has been officially ruled out after scans. On the other hand, Rahul complained of right quadriceps pain, leading to his exclusion from the upcoming Test. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo.

In response to these injuries, the selection committee has introduced Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, and Washington Sundar to the squad for the second Test. Additionally, Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh, and will join the Test squad if required. The absence of KL Rahul, one of the most experienced batsmen in the middle order poses a significant challenge for India. Meanwhile, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is already in the squad as Jadeja’s replacement. The upcoming Test will test team India and their resilience as they seek to bounce back in the second test against England in Vizag.

India’s updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more sports news updates.